Protection of children’s rights discussed in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan and UNICEF Representative in Armenia Tanja Radocaj discussed today issues of protection of children’s rights.

Ara Babloyan attached importance to continuity of UN programs in Armenia.

According to him, providing inclusive education particularly for children with development problems should be regarded as a global goal.

Ara Babloyan said that the state should take care of issues like early detection of problems, necessary intervention and full integration of children in the society.

Tanja Radocaj prioritized the reforms, implemented in Armenia over the past few years.

The sides also discussed the possibility of implementation of joint initiatives and events, aimed at solving a number of issues in protection of children’s rights.