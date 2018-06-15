Artak Asatryan to represent Armenia in ECHR

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artak Asatryan will from now on represent the Republic of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The decision was made at the government session today.



Earlier MP Gevorg Kostanyan left the position of Government Representative of Armenia in ECHR.



Minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan noted that Artak Asatryan’s appointment is temporary. According to him, currently relevant draft is being elaborated, by which Government Representative of Armenia will be appointed by Prime Minister of Armenia upon the nomination by Minister of Justice.



In 2016 Artak Asatryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Government Representative of Armenia before the ECHR. In 2011-2016 he held the position of Head of the Department for State and Legal Affairs of Government Staff of the Republic of Armenia.