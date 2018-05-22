Armenian PM: La Francophonie summit must be a historical event

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the importance of organizing and hosting the francophone states and leaders’ summit at a high level in Armenia.

“The arrangement of such scope in unprecedented in the history of the third Armenian republic. We must do everything possible to make the summit a historical event not only for Armenia, but for the Francophonie as well,” Pashinyan noted at the meeting on preparations for the summit.



Around fifty countries and heads of governments will take part in the event. Delegations from partner organizations of the Francophonie are to attend as well. The summit in Armenia is expected to gather over a hundred delegations and up to 5000 guests.



The series of events will kick off with the Permanent Council’s session, to be followed by a conference of Foreign Ministers due to take place three days before the launch of the summit itself.



The organizers will also host an economic and business forum, and establish the Village of La Francophonie.



