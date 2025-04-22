Pope Francis, Armenians and Armenia: Nine questions and answers

On April 21, 2025, Pope Francis, who rightfully enjoyed the good reputation of the friend of Armenian people and Armenia, passed away at the age of 88.

1. What did the President of Armenia say on the occasion of Pope Francis’ inauguration?

On March 19, 2013, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that this event had special sense and symbolic for the Armenian people which was the first to officially adopt Christianity. The president also stated that “the Holy See of the Saint Peter is now led by a friend of the Armenian people who is well aware of our culture and history which he had many times stated during his activities in Argentina.”

2. How did Pope Francis describe the events of 1915?

In April 2015, Pope Francis, during a special mass at St. Peter’s Basilica to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, said that the massacres of Armenians were “the first genocide of the 20th century.”

“Concealing or denying evil is like allowing a wound to keep bleeding,” he said.

After learning that the Pope had used the term “genocide,” the Turkish ambassador to the Vatican postponed his scheduled press conference that same day.

3. What motto did the Pope choose for his visit to Armenia?

The motto of the visit, which took place from June 24 to 26, 2016, was “A Visit to the First Christian Country.”

The logo of the Pope’s visit to Armenia was circular and based on the picture of Khor Virap Monastery and biblical Mount Ararat.

4. What did Pope Francis say during the welcome ceremony at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin?

The head of the Catholic Church, in particular, said:

“I give thanks to the Lord for the light of faith kindled in your land, the faith that has given Armenia its particular identity and made it a herald of Christ among the nations. Christ is your glory and your light. He is the sun who has illuminated and enlivened you, accompanied and sustained you, especially in times of trial. I bow before the mercy of the Lord, who willed that Armenia should become, in the year 301, the first nation to accept Christianity as its religion, at a time when persecutions still raged throughout the Roman Empire.

Photo: Photolure

For Armenia, faith in Christ has not been like a garment to be donned or doffed as circumstances or convenience dictate, but an essential part of its identity, a gift of immense significance, to be accepted with joy, preserved with great effort and strength. May the Lord bless you for this luminous testimony of faith.”

5. What telegram did Pope Francis send to Erdogan?

While traveling to Armenia, Pope Francis sent a telegram to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Photo: REUTERS

“Flying over Turkey on my visit to Armenia, I extend best wishes to Your Excellency and your fellow citizens, with prayers that the Most High will bestow upon all in the nation His choicest blessings,” the telegram said.

6. What surprises occurred during the visit?

On the evening of June 24, 2016, Federico Lombardi, Director of Holy See’s Press Office, summarized the first day of Pope Francis’ visit to Yerevan.

He, in particular, said:

“During his speech at Armenian presidential residence, Pope Francis used both “Mets Yeghern” and “Genocide” definitions to describe the mass killings of 1915. The Pope frequently stated that the massacres were a genocide. We never denied it, and His Holiness saw no reason to omit the word “genocide” today.

Pope Francis and Federico Lombardi Photo: REUTERS

The Pope approved his speech for the evening beforehand, and the original version didn’t include the word “genocide”. It is undeniable that he decided to add the word “genocide” to the speech. He thought about it and included that word and certain other expressions. There was no pressure on the Pope from any party to make this decision. He prepared the speech and gave it to us, and we released it to the media. However, we always say that the Pope usually makes changes in his speeches at the last moment.”

7. Who did Pope Francis give a special blessing to?

During their visit to the Vatican on October 2, 2019, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative delegation received a special blessing from His Holiness Pope Francis.

The trip to the Vatican was attended by Co-Founders of the Aurora Forum Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan and the three previous Laureates of the annual Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity: Tom Catena, Marguerite Barankitse and Kyaw Hla Aung.

During their conversation with Pope Francis, the group sought his blessing for the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Photo: Aurora

The group also highlighted the Initiative’s fund-raising drive, the #AraratChallenge, which aimed to inspire others to join the Aurora mission by sharing stories of personal gratitude, making donations, and getting involved with humanitarian causes.

“Meetings with His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Parolin were an opportune time to take stock and reflect on the impact the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has had globally since its founding. However, our work has only just begun. We look forward to discussing new challenges and opportunities that humanity faces at the inaugural Aurora Forum later this month in Yerevan,” noted Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

8. What for did Nikol Pashinyan thank Pope Francis?

During his visit to the Vatican in November 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Pope Francis for his continued efforts aimed to release Armenian captives.

Photo: Armenian PM’s press office

“Nikol Pashinyan briefed His Holiness on the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to the peace agenda,” the Prime Minister’s press office reported.

9. Which Armenian officials were awarded by Pope Francis?

In March 2016, Pope Francis awarded the Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican, Mikayel Minasyan, with the Grand Cross Knighthood Order of Pope Pius.

Mikayel Minasyan and Vigen Sargsyan in 2016, during the Pope’s visit Photo: Mediamax

Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu, Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, handed the Order to the Armenian Ambassador.

Photo: Armenian PM’s press office

In October 2023, Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Jose Bettencourt, who was completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, presented the Knight Grand Cross Order of Pope Pius IX, awarded by Pope Francis, to the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.