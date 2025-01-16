Six questions and answers about the document signed between Armenia and the US

1. What has been signed?

On January 14, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan signed Strategic Partnership Commission Charter between the Government of the United States and the Government of Armenia.

The charter sets forth a framework for economic and security cooperation, strengthening democracy, justice, and inclusion, and increasing people-to-people exchanges.

Photo: Armenian MFA

The full text of the charter is available on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, at this link.

2. What did Blinken say about security cooperation?

In a speech prior to the signing, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “we’re working with Armenia in the realm of security and defense, and in particular to support its efforts to assert its independence and sovereignty over its own territory.”

“In the coming weeks, we will have a Customs and Border Patrol team travel to Armenia to work with their Armenian counterparts on border security capacity building, strengthening security cooperation, enhancing Armenia’s peacekeeping capabilities through exercises like Eagle Partner,” he added.

3. What does the ISIS have to do with it?

Blinken noted that Armenia has expressed its intention to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS terrorist organization, thus joining 87 members the coalition has now.

Photo: Armenian MFA

In his speech Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed that “In the spirit of shared commitment to global security, Armenia intends to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, further demonstrating our dedication to combating international terrorism.”

4. What did Blinken say about nuclear cooperation?

Blinken said “we’re now poised to begin negotiations for peaceful nuclear cooperation, and this is genuinely a milestone.”

5.What reference was made to “complex geopolitical landscape”?

Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenian-U.S. relations “have matured to a point where upgrading them to a strategic partnership is not only fitting but essential for navigating the complex geopolitical landscape.”

6.What are the expectations from the new U.S. administration?

The Donald Trump administration is set to take office on January 20. In his speech Ararat Mirzoyan said “We are eager to continue working with the new United States administration to fulfill the ambitious goals outlined in our Strategic Partnership Charter.”