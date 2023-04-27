5 facts about Colonel General Alexander Lentsov

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov has been appointed commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.

1. In what “hot spots” did Alexander Lentsov serve?

Afghanistan

Two military campaigns in Chechnya

Bosnia (as commander of Russian peacekeepers)

South Ossetia

Syria

2. What did Alexander Lentsov publicly announce for the first time?

In November 2010, Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces, Major General Alexander Lentsov, for the first time publicly announced about the creation of Special Operations Forces (SOF) in Russia.

3. Where did General Lentsov come under fire in 2015?

In May 2015, the car of the Russian representative in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, Alexander Lentsov, came under fire in Donbas on neutral territory, 1.5 kilometers from Gorlovka. The Colonel General told the OSCE monitors that the passengers were not injured and were able to leave the car, but the car was seriously damaged and was left at the scene.

4. What awards did Alexander Lentsov hand over in December 2022?

On December 5, 2022, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, then an adviser to the Russian Defense Minister, handed over state awards to the military personnel of the Airborne Forces, “who showed courage and heroism during a special military operation in Ukraine.”

5. President of which federation is Alexander Lentsov?

Since 2016, General Lentsov has been the President of the International Tank Biathlon Federation.