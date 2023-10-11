“Despite numerous appeals of international partners, Karabakh was subjected to ethnic cleansing”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the meeting with U.S. Department of State Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that “Nagorno-Karabakh was factually subjected to ethnic cleansing, despite numerous targeted appeals of international partners.”

“Touching upon the process aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the need to restrain encroachments against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and in case of the absence of such intentions on the part of Azerbaijan, the need of constructive engagement of Azerbaijan in the peace process.

Views were also exchanged on addressing current humanitarian challenges and rights of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the international failure to prevent the mass displacement of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh from their homeland in the 21st century once again testifies the imperative of clear steps of international actors in such situations,” news release of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reads.