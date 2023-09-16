“U.S. not to countenance ethnical cleansing or other atrocities against Karabakh Armenians”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Yuri Kim stated that "the United States will not countenance any action or effort - short-term or long-term - to ethnically cleanse or commit other atrocities against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The diplomat said this at the hearings on “Assessing the Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“The current humanitarian situation is not acceptable. Humanitarian access through the Lachin corridor and other routes must be made available now. We have also made it abundantly clear that the use of force is not acceptable. We give this committee our assurance that these principles will continue to guide our efforts in this region,” Kim stated.

“In the context of any peace discussions, we have made clear that the rights and security of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh must be protected. This is an essential element of any durable and dignified peace agreement. Azerbaijan must provide internationally verifiable assurances of respect for their rights and their ability to remain in their homes and live without fear,” Yuri Kim noted.

She said that “that peace in the South Caucasus has the potential to transform the region and advance U.S. interests.”

“We now have a strategic opportunity to combat malign influence in the region from actors like Russia, China, and Iran by achieving a durable peace that will expand our bilateral economic and security cooperation and provide greater energy security for European partners and allies,” the Acting Assistant Secretary said.

“The United States could increase our security cooperation in the region and build the confidence and capacity of each country to preserve and protect its sovereignty and independence,” Yuri Kim stated.