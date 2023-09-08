Acting president of Artsakh calls for sobriety

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Acting President of Artsakh Davit Ishkhanyan addressed the people of Artsakh, calling for sobriety.

He noted that on September 9, according to the Artsakh Constitution, the National Assembly will elect the President of the Republic.

Davit Ishkhanyan’s address particularly says:

“The right and responsibility to elect the Head of the State is assigned by the Constitution to the parliament. In this unprecedented situation, we are taking this step to quickly address the growing daily challenges, effectively organize the internal life of the country, and adequately face the external challenges.

Taking into account certain dangerous trends developing in public sentiments in recent days, at this responsible moment, with the right reserved to me, I call for sobriety to everyone and urge not to give in to the provocations that divide the people, not to succumb to narrow group interests and to put aside personal preferences for the sake of the common good.

No one has the right to take our community, its individual groups, on an adventure during this time that is fatal for us. I want to specifically emphasize and assure you that all actions that undermine internal stability will be stopped by the force of law.”