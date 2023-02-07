Ruben Vardanyan: Our Homeland faces a great danger

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said today that it is the education sector that will bring the biggest change in the 21st century and that the country’s success will be determined by education.

The Office of the State Minister of Artsakh reports that he said this at an online meeting with Artsakh students studying in Armenian universities.

“In this situation of blockade, Artsakh students have inadvertently become Artsakh’s ambassadors in Armenia and it will be good if they more actively represent Artsakh’s interests, make people hear Artsakh’s voice,” Ruben Vardanyan said.

He noted that now, when a hybrid war is going on, everyone should become a soldier of the homeland on the ground.

“Our homeland is facing a great danger, and our sense of love and responsibility is very important now. It should be manifested in daily work. That’s why I want you to understand that we need you as successful, talented students who have their whole life ahead of them,” the state minister said.