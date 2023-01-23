Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh again

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has closed the only gas pipeline entering Artsakh from Armenia again.
Artsakh Information Center reports that this time the Azerbaijani side has completely blocked the pipeline.
Electricity supply in Artsakh is ensured at the expense of Artsakh’s limited internal resources, with power outages 6 hours a day.
