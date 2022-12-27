Russian MFA: Situation around Lachin complicates peace talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Mikhail Galuzin said today that the escalation around the Lachin Corridor complicates the work on signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In an interview with TASS, Mikhail Galuzin said that the Russian side is ready to support the negotiation process.

“Of course, incidents like the current escalation around the Lachin Corridor cannot but complicate the background of the negotiations, works on the peace treaty. The Russian side is making vigorous efforts to settle the situation. We are looking forward to the immediate resumption of joint work towards the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” the Russian deputy minister said.

He noted that the term of agreeing on the document is not very important.

“The main thing is that Baku and Yerevan can reach a mutually acceptable solution that will guarantee a stable and fair peace in the region,” Galuzin said.