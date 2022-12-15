UN Secretary-General urges to ensure freedom of movement along Lachin corridor - Mediamax.am

486 views

UN Secretary-General urges to ensure freedom of movement along Lachin corridor


Photo: https://www.un.org/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his concern over the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor.

“The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor,” the spokesperson of the Secretary-General said in a statement.

 

Guterres “urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | December 15, 2022 13:25
Zakharova: Accusations addressed to Russian peacekeepers “unacceptable”

Nagorno Karabakh | December 15, 2022 11:39
Nikol Pashinyan: “Silence of friendly counties is at least strange”

Nagorno Karabakh | December 15, 2022 10:12
Ruben Vardanyan: Only we must use this road
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2022