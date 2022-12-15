UN Secretary-General urges to ensure freedom of movement along Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his concern over the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor.

“The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor,” the spokesperson of the Secretary-General said in a statement.

Guterres “urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements.”