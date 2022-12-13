Operational HQ to be created in Artsakh headed by Ruben Vardanyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister, Head of Civil Defense Ruben Vardanyan held today an urgent working consultation with the participation of heads and officials of departments responsible for civil defense.

The staff of the State Minister reported that an operational headquarters will be created in the government headed by Ruben Vardanyan to coordinate the work in the conditions created due to the Azerbaijan’s blocking of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia. The headquarters will operate in a 24-hour mode.

Noting that the situation is quite complicated and, in fact, Artsakh has appeared in the Azerbaijani blockade, the State Minister stressed that the government has all the opportunities and potential to control it.

Ruben Vardanyan highlighted operational communication, effective communication between departments and administrative regions and ensuring proper awareness of the public.