Pashinyan: NK settlement remains main issue in the region

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the situation in the region remains tense.

“The main issue in the region remains the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Unfortunately, tension has recently been observed in Nagorno-Karabakh, in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. I am sure you are aware that Lachin corridor was recently closed, and there are concerns about this in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing Vladimir Putin.

He expressed hope that today they “will manage to discuss all regional security issues.”

The meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Russia took place within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek.