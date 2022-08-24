Yerevan /Mediamax/. Heads of the Artsakh parliamentary factions met today with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.

Artsakh National Assembly press service reported that the leadership of the peacekeeping troops provided clarifications, citing the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement. It was noted that the new route will have the same legal status as the corridor, and all security components, starting from the 5-kilometer security zone to the deployment of checkpoints of the Russian peacekeeping forces, will be preserved.

“Referring to the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in early August, the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops noted that they have made the necessary conclusions, assuring at the same time that they will make additional efforts to prevent similar violations in the future and ensure the proper safety of the population,” the news release reads.