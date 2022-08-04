Situation along Artsakh contact line relatively stable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that on the night of August 3-4 and as of 09:00 a.m. in the morning, the operational tactical situation along the line of contact is relatively stable.
“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in some sections, using firearms of different caliber. No casualties have been reported.
Nineteen servicemen were injured. The 4 injured are in grave condition, one of them is in extremely grave condition.
Steps are being taken with the mediation of the command of the Russian troops, to stabilize the situation,” the news release issued by the Defense Army reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.