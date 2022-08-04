Situation along Artsakh contact line relatively stable - Mediamax.am

Situation along Artsakh contact line relatively stable



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Artsakh Defense Army reported that on the night of August 3-4 and as of 09:00 a.m. in the morning, the operational tactical situation along the line of contact is relatively stable.

“The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in some sections, using firearms of different caliber. No casualties have been reported.

 

Nineteen servicemen were injured. The 4 injured are in grave condition, one of them is in extremely grave condition.

 

Steps are being taken with the mediation of the command of the Russian troops, to stabilize the situation,” the news release issued by the Defense Army reads.

