Artsakh President: We see no direction of deviating from the right to self-determination

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today that “Artsakh is the only beneficiary of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and it is illogical and impossible to negotiate on a hidden context and implement it.”

Nikol Pashinyan said this during the meeting with members of the Artsakh government headed by the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

“In practice, we have always coordinated our work and considered it important that the Artsakh authorities be fully aware of our plans and activities, including the content and course of the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the challenges and opportunities,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He welcomed the recent statement of the Artsakh President that the Artsakh authorities are also adopting a peace agenda.

“I want to say that the agenda of peace is not an agenda of defeat at all. The agenda of peace is the agenda of overcoming the horrors of war, the difficulties that followed the war and of guaranteeing the security, the rights and the future of the people. There is a very important principle – the people of Artsakh must live in Artsakh, consider themselves nationals of Artsakh, Karabakh and Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Arayik Harutyunyan said that “fortunately, today there is a general atmosphere in Artsakh in political regard and the Armenians of Artsakh accept and welcome the agenda of peace”.

“Probably no one knows the price of peace more than the people of Artsakh. On the other hand, I want to fix that we do not see any direction of deviating from our right to self-determination, with which we started the movement,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.