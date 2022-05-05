Artsakh president toughens information dissemination rules

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing rules for publishing or disseminating information during the legal regime of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.

The decree particularly reads:

“During the legal regime of martial law declared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic, proceeding from the necessity to ensure state and public security of external and internal nature, any military information, non-military information related to state security, information and publications on the border situation of the Artsakh Republic, publication and transmission of information materials, interviews, reports, other information on military equipment, republic's Armed Forces and other troops, as well as any information directly related to them, (hereinafter all together referred to as reports), including on websites, social networks (hereinafter referred to as publications), should be done exclusively with reference to official information provided or published by state bodies (hereinafter referred to as official information), fully reflecting the official information (without editing).

The decree also says that the publication of reports deliberately misleading and (or) controverting the actions (including speeches, reports) of the state and local self-government bodies and officials, relating to ensuring the legal regime of martial law and state security, is prohibited.

Propaganda against the defense capacity and security of the Artsakh Republic is also prohibited.

“Official statements related to the reports are made by the President of the Artsakh Republic, state authorized bodies of the relevant sphere of the Artsakh Republic, and other persons at the instruction of the President of the Artsakh Republic,” the decree says.