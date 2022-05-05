Arayik Harutyunyan meets ex-presidents of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met today with the ex-presidents Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan.

“The key external and domestic challenges the country is facing and ways to overcome them were discussed. The interlocutors exchanged views on the impact of the regional military-political situation on the future of Artsakh and possible further actions of the authorities,” the press service of the President of Artsakh said in a news release.