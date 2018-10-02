Toivo Klaar: Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders is encouraging

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar expressed hope that the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders last week will contribute to greater confidence between the sides.
“Encouraging news about discussion between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Dushanbe. Hope this will contribute to greater confidence between the sides,” Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter page.
Mediamax reminds that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed on September 28 that he reached an agreement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on reducing the tension on borderline and preventing accidents. The conversation took place within the frames of the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe.
