Toivo Klaar: Meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders is encouraging

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar expressed hope that the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders last week will contribute to greater confidence between the sides.

“Encouraging news about discussion between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Dushanbe. Hope this will contribute to greater confidence between the sides,” Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter page.



