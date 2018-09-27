Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meet

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov met on September 26. The meeting in New York was held with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation and participation.

“The meeting started in the extended format, and then the FMs had a private conversation. Armenian FM reiterated Armenia’s position and approaches on exclusively peaceful settlement of NK issue.



Useful exchange of ideas took place on the settlement of the issue, aimed at establishment of sustainable peace in the region. The sides agreed to continue the dialogue, including within the frames of the Co-Chairs’ upcoming visit to the region,” reported the press service of Armenian MFA.