Sharmazanov: Baku’s position is the only obstacle in NK talks


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Eduard Sharmazanov said that Azerbaijan’s destructive position is the only obstacle in progress of NK talks.

“This country denies the right of Artsakh people for self-determination, while the settlement of the issue should be guaranteed through the opportunity provided to Artsakh people to exercise their unalienable rights,” Eduard Sharmazanov said in Minsk, at the meeting with Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

“Artsakh has the same right of self-determination, as Armenia, Belarus and Azerbaijan,” Armenian NA Deputy Speaker said.

