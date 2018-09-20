Armenia urges to “curb” Azerbaijan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has made a statement regarding the recent incident at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, noting, "The actions of Baku aimed at escalation of the situation, accompanied by bellicose rhetoric, undermine efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states and the international community to create an environment conducive to peace.”

The incident took place on September 19, when Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the Armenian border. As a result of the shots released from the Azerbaijani side, an Armenian serviceman, Private Haykaz Matevosyan has been killed at the border in Tavush marz.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and draw the attention of the international community, firstly the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair states, to the urgent necessity to curb Azerbaijan and put it on the constructive path in order to prevent the escalation of the situation,” said Balayan.