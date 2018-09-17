Azerbaijan’s actions contradict Minsk Group’s calls for peace: Armenian FM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has condemned Azerbaijan’s shelling of Armenian settlements near the state border between the two countries, namely Baghanis, Chinari and Koti villages.

At the meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that shelling of settlements and civilians is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law.

According to Mnatsakanyan, Azerbaijan’s actions along with warlike language and militant rhetoric contradict the calls from OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the international community for efforts aimed at creating a favorable climate for peaceful conflict settlement.