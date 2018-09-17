Armenian FM talks security status of Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that "the most important issue in Karabakh conflict settlement now is to provide the existential security and safety status for 150,000 people living in Artsakh”.

According to the press release by the Artsakh parliament, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan made that statement during the meeting with President of Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan.



