Armenia, Artsakh foreign ministers meet to discuss Karabakh conflict

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met his Artsakh counterpart Masis Mayilyan today.

According to Armenian MFA, the participants of the extended meeting between the delegations underlined the frequency of relevance of bilateral meetings.



The parties also attached importance to regular consultations by sector between the foreign ministries of the two countries.



Additionally, Mnatsakanyan and Mayilyan discussed the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.