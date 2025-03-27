Overchuk: “Armenia cannot sit on two chairs at the same time”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said today that Armenia cannot “sit on two chairs and must choose between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU).”

On March 26, the Armenian parliament approved a bill on launching the process of accession to the EU.

“I have reviewed the text of the adopted law. It contains only general words.

This is Armenia’s domestic political issue. We understand that both the EAEU and the EU have similar agendas. Therefore, Armenia must make a choice, as it is absolutely impossible to sit on two chairs at the same time,” Alexey Overchuk said, as reported by TASS.

According to him, they see that Armenia “continues to work actively in the EAEU, contributing positively to Eurasian integration.”

“We are closely following these developments. We understand that if Armenia moves toward Europe, then, accordingly, it will be necessary to review the entire complex of economic relations with the country. Unfortunately, this will be reflected in the living standards of people in Armenia, something we really would not like to happen,” concluded the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.