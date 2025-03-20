Armenian MFA: Constitution cannot be cited as an obstacle

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ani Badalyan, said today that “Armenia doesn’t conduct militarization, it conducts a strategy of army transformation which is a public document.”

“Which issue on the agenda of the Republic of Armenia could imply the use of force? Only the issue of more than 200 square kilometers of occupied territory of the Republic of Armenia could had caused such interpretation, but the Republic of Armenia has clearly expressed its stance about this, that it doesn’t seek to solve this issue through force because the delimitation process, and now also the finalized text of the peace agreement, have created all possibilities for peacefully resolving that issue.

Armenia can only prepare for one scenario of force, i.e., to withstand a possible aggression, which is the legitimate right of any country, and every step by Armenia in the border regions fit exclusively in the logic of defense,” Ani Badalyan told Armenpress, responding to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry .

As to dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group, the spokesperson said that “Armenia has announced on the highest level its readiness to consider the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“Armenia simply wants to make sure that this would mean the de facto and de jure end to the conflict and not its shift to the territory of the Republic of Armenia under the narrative of the so-called ‘Western Azerbaijan.’”

Speaking about amendments to Armenia’s Constitution, Ani Badalyan noted that “the finalized text of the peace treaty solves this issue.”

“Why? Because the finalized text stipulates that Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other’s territorial integrity within the borders of the USSR republics, don’t have territorial claims against each other and are bound to not make such claims in the future.

Besides, the text of the agreement underscores that the parties cannot cite their domestic legislation for failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement.

As a reminder, article 5 of the Armenian Constitution stipulates ‘in case of conflict between the norms of international treaties ratified by the Republic of Armenia and those of laws, the norms of international treaties shall apply’, i.e., the Armenian Constitution cannot be cited as an obstacle for not signing the peace agreement. On the contrary, the signing of the peace agreement is even the most effective way to address the concerns pertaining to the Constitution,” Ani Badalyan said.