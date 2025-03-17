U.S. national security advisor tells Azerbaijan to “release the prisoners”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. President’s national security advisor under Mike Waltz stated that “conflict in the South Caucasus must end”.

“I spoke this week with Mr. Hikmet Hajiyev, the national security advisor for President Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

We are pleased Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken a big step forward and agreed to a peace treaty. I told him we should finalize this peace deal now, release the prisoners, and work together to make the region more secure and prosperous.

America's Golden Age will bring peace and prosperity to the world, and we won't stop working until that happens”, Waltz wrote on X.