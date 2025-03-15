Pashinyan informs Putin about the finalization of the negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues on regional and bilateral relations during a telephone conversation.
“The Prime Minister informed the Russian president about the agreement on the draft text of the “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan” and the finalization of negotiations on the draft text of the agreement,” the government press office said in a news release.
