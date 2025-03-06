Yeghishe Kirakosyan relieved from position of Representative for International Legal Affairs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has relieved Yeghishe Kirakosyan of his duties as Representative for International Legal Affairs.

Kirakosyan issued a statement noting that he “wants to focus more on academic/scientific and professional activities, contributing to the strengthening of international law in Armenia, as well as the development of legal education.”

“I have decided to step down from my position as Representative for International Legal Affairs.

I started working in the Prime Minister’s Office in 2018 as an advisor to the Prime Minister, during which I initiated the drafting of the law ‘On the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights’, based on which the Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights was established. Since 2019, the Office has expanded the scope of its functions, ensuring the representation of Armenia’s interests both in the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice, international arbitration tribunals, foreign domestic courts and conciliation proceedings.

At the same time, since its establishment, the Office introduced international human rights standards in draft legal acts.

Since the 44-day war in 2020, the Office initiated submission of interstate complaints against Azerbaijan in the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice, and advocated for Armenia’s interests in ongoing international legal and arbitration proceedings. The Office has also initiated the ratification processes of a number of key international treaties, including the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907 for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes.

I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia for his trust. I am also grateful to all state partners for their effective cooperation.

I am confident that the Office will continue to properly and effectively represent Armenia’s interests in international legal and arbitration processes,” Kirakosyan said in the statement.