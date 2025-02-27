Fidan: Europe is facing a security crisis

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that European countries are facing a security crisis following the alignment of positions between Russia and the United States.

As reported by TASS, Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera:

“Europe was largely within the U.S. orbit, that’s how its military programs developed. Later, the United States was removed from the equation, all the political and military capabilities mobilized by Europe fell into the abyss.”

“With the U.S. out of the equation, Europe found itself in a conflict with Russia. Undoubtedly, Europe is facing a security crisis,” the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that only Turkey’s full membership can save the European Union.

“Only Turkey can save the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into, ranging from economy to defense and from politics to international prestige. It is only Turkey and its full membership that can throw a lifeline to Europe, whose economy and demographic structure are aging rapidly. The sooner the EU faces this reality, the better off it will,” the Turkey’s president said.