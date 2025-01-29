Overchuk: EU membership to close EAEU market for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said today that “Yerevan knows that Armenia’s membership in the European Union will lead to its withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).”

“The solution here is obvious: opening markets with the European Union will mean closing markets with the EAEU. Otherwise, our producers in the EAEU would suffer - that’s clear,” the Russian deputy premier noted, as reported by TASS.

He explained that for Armenia, “the zeroing of import customs duties with the EU would entail the return to customs tariffs with the EAEU.”

“For us, of course, it is a signal that the beginning of EU membership is the beginning of exit from the EAEU. This is obvious to anyone who is even slightly familiar with the structure of these two integration associations.

“They (the Armenian side) are well aware of these consequences, no one should have any illusions,” Overchuk emphasized.