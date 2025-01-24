Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General discuss development of cooperation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the opportunities for developing Armenia-NATO cooperation during the meeting within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, “emphasizing the effective implementation of the bilateral agenda.”

The Government’s press office reports that interlocutors exchanged views on issues of regional and international importance.

“The NATO Secretary General emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region, emphasizing NATO’s support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and efforts to establish peace,” the news release reads.