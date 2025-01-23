Pashinyan to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Davos on January 23 to participate in the World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan reported that Pashinyan will attend panel discussions in Davos.

 

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also traveled to Davos.

