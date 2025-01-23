Pashinyan to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Davos on January 23 to participate in the World Economic Forum.
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan reported that Pashinyan will attend panel discussions in Davos.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also traveled to Davos.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.