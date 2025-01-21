Mirzoyan: Yerevan tries to consider Moscow’s interests on international platforms

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in Moscow today that “Armenia is trying to consider Russia’s interests” on international platforms.

“Cooperation on international platforms is a key indicator. We always try to approach Russia’s interests with understanding. There is also wish for the Russian side to consider Armenia’s interests to some extent on international platforms,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He said his visit to Russia is important in terms of the dynamics of relations.

“Yerevan is interested in an effective political dialogue with Moscow. My visit is a good opportunity to discuss bilateral issues, as well as to conduct a detailed exchange of views on a number of current issues. Armenia is interested in continuing an effective political dialogue aimed at discussing issues affecting our bilateral relations and the regional situation in general,” said Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to him, Armenia is ready to unblock all communications in the region:

“I am pleased to confirm Armenia’s vision of unblocking all economic and transport communications, the implementation of which is expected within the framework of the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project.”

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow is ready to support the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

“We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on 2020 and 2022 trilateral agreements. Moscow believes that these agreements are as relevant as ever, especially in light of the current situation in the region. Regional security is a priority in our actions in the South Caucasus,” the Russian diplomat emphasized.