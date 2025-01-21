Azerbaijan expects “serious and effective steps” from Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said his country expects “serious and effective steps” from Armenia.

“The preamble of the draft peace agreement and 15 articles out of 17 have been agreed upon. Two articles have not yet been fully coordinated. Negotiations are going on. In addition to the text of the peace agreement, there is another serious and open issue - the existence of territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution and a number of normative legal acts. We expect Armenia to take serious and effective steps in that direction. We hear all the statements and messages and see a serious lack of real steps,” Bayramov said.

Azerbaijani media reports that Jeyhun Bayramov also said:

“In 202, both from the U.S. Democrat administration and a number of European capitals, we saw unilateral support for Armenia. On April 5 of last year, meetings between the U.S. Secretary of State, the President of the European Commission and the Armenian Prime Minister were held. And it was difficult to give any explanation to that. Such a biased approach of the parties, which are trying to present themselves as mediators, is unacceptable.”