Putin pleased with Pashinyan-Aliyev recent “productive conversation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that “Russia is doing everything for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku.”

“We have done and are doing everything to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and ensure stable peace in Transcaucasia.

We will continue to support the work on the peace treaty, the demarcation of the state border, and the unblocking of economic and transport links,” the Russian president said during the ceremony of accepting credentials of foreign ambassadors.

He also drew the attention to the “productive conversation” between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at BRICS summit held in Kazan in October.

“I cannot but express my satisfaction that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan took advantage of the platform of BRICS summit in Kazan and had a productive conversation on the fundamental issues related to the achievement of stable peace and harmony in the region.”

Armenian Ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan also handed over his credentials to the President of Russia today.