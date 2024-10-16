Pashinyan meets EU ambassadors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met today with the ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the European Union member states accredited in Armenia, led by the Head of the EU delegation, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos.

The Prime Minister highlighted Armenia-EU multi-sector cooperation, reiterating the government’s willingness to deepen and expand relations with European partners.

In this context, Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for effective and consistent implementation of the agreements fixed in the joint statement with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in October last year in Granada, as well as in the statement adopted as a result of the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting in Brussels in April of this year.

Vassilis Maragos referred to the course of implementation of the steps envisaged by the statements and emphasized the EU’s consistent support in promoting reforms in the democratic and economic sectors in Armenia, including the development of private sector capacities. The head of the EU delegation also emphasized the start of dialogue with Armenia on visa liberalization, the decision to provide assistance to Armenia from the European Peace Facility.

The participants also referred to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and expressed the country’s readiness to sign the agreement based on the agreed points and continue further discussions on other issues.

In the context of ensuring peace and stability in the region, the interlocutors highlighted the effective operation of the EU observation mission in Armenia.

The participants also exchanged views on the possibilities of unblocking regional communication links.