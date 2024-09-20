Kremlin “strongly disagrees” with Pashinyan - Mediamax.am

Kremlin “strongly disagrees” with Pashinyan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said today that “CSTO does not pose a threat to Armenia.”

“We strongly disagree with Mr. Pashinyan. There can be no danger from CSTO, no threat to Armenia’s sovereignty. On the contrary, the organization protects the sovereignty of its member states. We will patiently convey this position to the leadership of Armenia,” Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with reporters, commenting on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that CSTO is a threat to Armenia’s security.

 

Pashinyan: CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s existence

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized that Armenia is Russia’s close partner:

 

“Contacts with Armenia will continue, because it is our close partner.”

