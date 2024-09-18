Aliyev insists on termination of OSCE Minsk Group activities - Mediamax.am

1251 views

Aliyev insists on termination of OSCE Minsk Group activities


Photo: https://azertag.az/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated the need to terminate the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group and “all related institutions”.

The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reports that Ilham Aliyev said this in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

 

“Stating that there is already peace in the region, the head of state emphasized that thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts new realities have emerged in the region and status quo based on justice and international law. Noting that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that in order to sign this treaty it is important for Armenia to put an end to territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its Constitution and other legislative acts,” the news release read.

 

“Touching upon the issue of border delimitation, Ilham Aliyev noted the positive results achieved in the bilateral process,” the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | September 18, 2024 13:15
Pashinyan does not rule out buying natural gas from Azerbaijan

Foreign Policy | September 18, 2024 11:25
Pashinyan: CSTO poses threats to Armenia’s existence

Army and Police | September 18, 2024 11:23
Investigative Committee: Armenian citizens trained in Russia to seize power
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024