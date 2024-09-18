Aliyev insists on termination of OSCE Minsk Group activities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated the need to terminate the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group and “all related institutions”.

The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reports that Ilham Aliyev said this in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Stating that there is already peace in the region, the head of state emphasized that thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts new realities have emerged in the region and status quo based on justice and international law. Noting that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev emphasized that in order to sign this treaty it is important for Armenia to put an end to territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its Constitution and other legislative acts,” the news release read.

“Touching upon the issue of border delimitation, Ilham Aliyev noted the positive results achieved in the bilateral process,” the press service of the Azerbaijani president reported.