European Commission Vice-President will launch the visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas will visit Yerevan on September 9 for the launch of a dialogue on visa liberalization at the political level.

Margaritis Schinas will meet with the Armenian President, Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss the launch of the visa liberalization dialogue and other aspects of the EU-Partnership Agenda.

“The launch of the dialogue on visa liberalisation at the political level with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan is a strong signal by the EU and its Member States of their determination to deepen the already solid partnership between the EU and Armenia. The aim of this dialogue is to eventually lift the visa obligation for citizens of Armenia for short term stays in the EU once the Armenian authorities have implemented substantial reforms in key areas such as security of travel documents, border, migration and asylum management, public order and security, and fundamental rights related to the freedom of movement. As the experience with other third countries has shown, this dialogue with Armenia will be a multi-year process that will be undertaken in very close cooperation with EU Member States to monitor reform progress and developments”, Delegation of the EU to Armenia informs.