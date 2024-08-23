Putin shares his “impressions” with Pashinyan - Mediamax.am

777 views

Putin shares his “impressions” with Pashinyan


Photo: Photolure (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government’s press office reports that the Russian President spoke with Pashinyan about the impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan last week, for which “Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked President Putin.”

 

The interlocutors agreed to take the earliest opportunity to meet to discuss issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | August 23, 2024 13:26
Putin shares his “impressions” with Pashinyan

Foreign Policy | August 20, 2024 18:01
Armenian MFA: Lavrov’s statement calls into question the constructive engagement of the Russia in the normalization process

Foreign Policy | August 19, 2024 14:01
Putin to brief Pashinyan on the results of his visit to Baku
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024