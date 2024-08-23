Putin shares his “impressions” with Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Government’s press office reports that the Russian President spoke with Pashinyan about the impressions of his visit to Azerbaijan last week, for which “Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked President Putin.”
The interlocutors agreed to take the earliest opportunity to meet to discuss issues of the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda.
