Armenian and Iranian security officials discuss the unblocking of communications

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a telephone conversation, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, discussed issues of Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation agenda.

“Armen Grigoryan emphasized Armenia’s position on unblocking regional communications based on territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction. Ali Akbar Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s position regarding the issue and expressed support for Armenia’s position.

The latest regional developments were also discussed, within the framework of which Grigoryan and Ahmadian highlighted the imperative of maintaining security and stability in the region,” the statement issued by the Security Council reads.