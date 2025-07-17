Armenian and Iranian security officials discuss the unblocking of communications - Mediamax.am

238 views

Armenian and Iranian security officials discuss the unblocking of communications


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a telephone conversation, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council, and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, discussed issues of Armenia-Iran bilateral cooperation agenda.

“Armen Grigoryan emphasized Armenia’s position on unblocking regional communications based on territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction. Ali Akbar Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s position regarding the issue and expressed support for Armenia’s position.

 

The latest regional developments were also discussed, within the framework of which Grigoryan and Ahmadian highlighted the imperative of maintaining security and stability in the region,” the statement issued by the Security Council reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | July 17, 2025 15:54
Armenian and Iranian security officials discuss the unblocking of communications

Key | July 17, 2025 10:54
Tom Barrack: Trump’s friend, “foreign agent” and former PSG owner

Politics | July 16, 2025 13:01
Pashinyan comments on handing control over the corridor connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan to external management
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2025