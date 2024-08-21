Putin to brief Pashinyan on the results of his visit to Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia will be glad to do something for the signing of a peace agreement and border demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

“If we can do something to reach the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the delimitation and demarcation of the border, to unblock the relevant areas of logistics also in the economy, we would be very happy about it,” emphasized the Russian President.

He noted that he is aware of Azerbaijan’s determination to complete all the procedures and desire for a full settlement.

Putin said that after his visit to Azerbaijan, he will brief Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the results of his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.