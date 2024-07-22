Armenian side again offers Azerbaijan to create a joint investigation mechanism - Mediamax.am

151 views

Armenian side again offers Azerbaijan to create a joint investigation mechanism


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia reaffirms its proposal to create a joint mechanism between Armenia and Azerbaijan to investigate cases of ceasefire violations and/or information about them.

“We reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Armenia to the peace agenda within the framework of the already reached public agreements,” the government’s message reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 14:12
Armenian side again offers Azerbaijan to create a joint investigation mechanism

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 12:08
Armenia welcomes the “historic decisions” of EU Foreign Affairs Council

Foreign Policy | July 22, 2024 10:49
Aliyev accuses Europe of “hypocrisy”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024