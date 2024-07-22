Armenian side again offers Azerbaijan to create a joint investigation mechanism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia reaffirms its proposal to create a joint mechanism between Armenia and Azerbaijan to investigate cases of ceasefire violations and/or information about them.
“We reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Armenia to the peace agenda within the framework of the already reached public agreements,” the government’s message reads.
