Pashinyan and Scholz discuss peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting in the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in London Pashinyan “presented the resolute positions of the Armenian side regarding the border demarcation process, the possibilities of unblocking regional infrastructures.”

“Issues related to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps to solve them were discussed. Prime Minister Pashinyan presented details of the long-term programs implemented by the Armenian government and those planned in the near future, including the housing security program. In meeting the needs of the forcibly displaced, the parties also emphasized the continued support of the international community. The interlocutors also referred to the further development of Armenia-European Union cooperation,” the news release reads.