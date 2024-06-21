EU “firmly believes” the release of Armenian detainees to benefit the peace process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that "the EU continues to support efforts towards the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all pending issues.”

Borrell said about it in a written response to the members of the European Parliament.

The response reads in particular:

“On the situation of detainees from Nagorno-Karabakh, the EU calls on Azerbaijan to respect due process, the basic principles for the protection of detainees, and ensure transparency.

The EU firmly believes that confidence-building measures, including the release and repatriation of Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan, can benefit the overall peace process and pave the way for increased confidence between the sides.

In this respect, the EU welcomed the joint Armenia-Azerbaijan statement of 7 December 2023 on confidence-building measures, including the exchange of prisoners, and continues to call for further action in this respect.

The EU continues to engage with Azerbaijan as part of its regular Human Rights Dialogue as well as in bilateral contacts. The EU Delegation in Baku is following closely the situation on the ground, and is in close contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has regular access to Armenian detainees.

Furthermore, the EU continues to call upon Azerbaijan to ensure the rights of Karabakh Armenians, including their right to return to their homes without intimidation and discrimination.”