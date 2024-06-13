Armenia and EU discuss strengthening of security dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU welcomes the progress made on border delimitation, and underlines its full support to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to the inviolability of its borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

This is stated in the joint statement of the EU and Armenia, adopted following the 5th meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee held in Yerevan.

“The parties discussed the inclusion of the forcibly displaced Armenian population after Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, and the EU support on housing and employment,” the statement runs.

“The partners also referred to the EU Mission in Armenia, commending its role played in the security and stability in the region.

“The parties discussed the strengthening of their dialogue on security and defense, and Armenia’s pending request under the European Peace Facility,” the document says.

“The EU welcomed the Crossroads of Peace initiative of Armenia aimed at working towards peace and normalization in the region and expressed its support to opening of regional transport links in the region under the countries’ sovereignty and national jurisdiction, as well as according to the principles of equality and reciprocity,” the joint statement reads.